 Chennai Cyclone News: 2 Dead, 1 Severely Injured in Wall Collapse Amid Heavy Rains in Kanathur Area; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChennai Cyclone News: 2 Dead, 1 Severely Injured in Wall Collapse Amid Heavy Rains in Kanathur Area; Visuals Surface

Chennai Cyclone News: 2 Dead, 1 Severely Injured in Wall Collapse Amid Heavy Rains in Kanathur Area; Visuals Surface

With cyclone Michaung approaching Tamil Nadu coast, normal life hit in several parts of Tamil Nadu

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
Wall collapse in Chennai | ANI

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: As heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc across the state of Tamil Nadu, Chennai is one of the worst affected in the situation where people are struggling to cope with the flood like situation. A newly constructed wall collapsed in the Kanathur area, East Coastal Road, Chennai, this morning killing Two people died. One person was critically injured in the incident. The deceased are residents of Jharkhand. Kanathur Police are investigating the matter.

The video showed a newly constructed structure partially damaged. A Part of the roof of the structure could be seen reduced to rubble in the video that has surfaced.

Cyclone 'Michaung' fast approaching Tamil Nadu coast

Cyclone 'Michaung' is expected to make landfall tonight in Southern Andhra Pradesh and the North coast of Tamil Nadu several parts of Chennai continue to receive heavy rainfall with very strong wind. Normal life has been affected due to heavy rainfall in Chennai that has caused massive waterlogging in parts of the city.

In another video that has surfaced giving a sense of the flood like situation in Tamil Nadu, cars could be seen partially submerged and being speedily washed away while incessant rainfall continued.

Read Also
Schools In Puducherry Shut Today As Cyclone ‘Michaung’ Hits Close
article-image

section 144 of the IPC imposed in coastal areas of Puducherry

Meanwhile,  as cyclone Michaung is fast approaching the coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring full preparedness. Section 144 of the IPC has been imposed on the coastal areas close to the sea shore of Puducherry. The decision has been made to avoid any loss of life or property. District administration has announced that the movement of everyone on the coastal areas near the sea-shore has been prohibited from 7 p.m. on December 3 until 6 p.m. on December 5.

Read Also
Cyclone Michaung: IMD Issues Orange Warning & Predicts Heavy Rains In Odisha; Know About Landfall In...
article-image

Officials: movement near coastal areas prohibited

A circular issued by the District Magistrate of Puducherry stated, "The movements of all persons on the coastal areas close to the sea shore of Puducherry, shall be prohibited from 19:00 hours on 3/12/2023 to 6:00 hours on 5/12/2023"
"Any person violating this order shall be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine or both", the official notice stated.

With inputs from ANI

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: BSP MP Danish Ali Hangs 'Punish Bidhuri, Save Democracy' Placard Around His Neck As He...

VIDEO: BSP MP Danish Ali Hangs 'Punish Bidhuri, Save Democracy' Placard Around His Neck As He...

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: ZPM Crosses Majority-Mark, Wins 6 & Leading In 20...

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: ZPM Crosses Majority-Mark, Wins 6 & Leading In 20...

Telangana Plane Crash Video: 2 Pilots Killed As IAF Pilatus Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Medak

Telangana Plane Crash Video: 2 Pilots Killed As IAF Pilatus Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Medak

Winter Session: PM Modi Begins Parliament Day With Witty Remark About Weather & Politics (WATCH)

Winter Session: PM Modi Begins Parliament Day With Witty Remark About Weather & Politics (WATCH)

Chennai Cyclone Michaung: Runway At Chennai Airport Flooded, Several Flights Cancelled, Delayed...

Chennai Cyclone Michaung: Runway At Chennai Airport Flooded, Several Flights Cancelled, Delayed...