Chennai Couple Arrested For Alleged Torture After Minor Domestic Help Found Dead At House In Metha Nagar

Chennai Police arrested a couple for allegedly torturing their 16-year-old domestic help, who was found dead in their home. The accused, Mohammed Nishad, a used car dealer and his wife Nasiya, live in the Metha Nagar area of Chennai. They had hired the girl, originally from Thanjavur, through her mother, who had arranged her employment with Nasiya.

Couple Hid The Body In Bathroom, Left House

The girl was reportedly found dead in the couple’s bathroom on October 31. According to reports citing police sources, after discovering her body, the couple allegedly locked the bathroom, lit incense sticks to mask any odour and left to visit relatives.

Nishad later reported the incident to the police on November 1 through his lawyer. This prompted the Amanjikarai Police to dispatch a team to the residence, where they recovered the girl’s body. It was sent to Kilpauk Medical College for a postmortem examination and further action will be based on the report’s findings.

Victim Minor Was Tortured To Death

According to India Today, early reports indicate visible signs of torture on the girl’s body, including cigarette burns, leading investigators to question the couple. The initial probe revealed that the girl had allegedly been tortured by the couple and their friend Lokesh during Diwali on October 31, the day she was found dead.

Both Nishad and Nasiya were later taken into custody, while Lokesh remains at large, with police actively searching for him. Local police are awaiting the postmortem report to determine if there was any sexual assault involved.