 Chennai Couple Arrested For Alleged Torture After Minor Domestic Help Found Dead At House In Metha Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChennai Couple Arrested For Alleged Torture After Minor Domestic Help Found Dead At House In Metha Nagar

Chennai Couple Arrested For Alleged Torture After Minor Domestic Help Found Dead At House In Metha Nagar

The girl was reportedly found dead in the couple’s bathroom on October 31. According to reports citing police sources, after discovering her body, the couple allegedly locked the bathroom, lit incense sticks to mask any odour and left to visit relatives.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Chennai Police arrested a couple for allegedly torturing their 16-year-old domestic help, who was found dead in their home. The accused, Mohammed Nishad, a used car dealer and his wife Nasiya, live in the Metha Nagar area of Chennai. They had hired the girl, originally from Thanjavur, through her mother, who had arranged her employment with Nasiya.

Couple Hid The Body In Bathroom, Left House

The girl was reportedly found dead in the couple’s bathroom on October 31. According to reports citing police sources, after discovering her body, the couple allegedly locked the bathroom, lit incense sticks to mask any odour and left to visit relatives.

Nishad later reported the incident to the police on November 1 through his lawyer. This prompted the Amanjikarai Police to dispatch a team to the residence, where they recovered the girl’s body. It was sent to Kilpauk Medical College for a postmortem examination and further action will be based on the report’s findings.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 3, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 3, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw
Kriti Sanon Makes FIRST Public Appearance With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia At Mumbai Airport, Skip Posing Together (VIDEO)
Kriti Sanon Makes FIRST Public Appearance With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia At Mumbai Airport, Skip Posing Together (VIDEO)
Move Over Gulabi Sadi, Video Of US Dad Grooving To Sanju Rathod's 'Kaali Bindi' Goes Viral
Move Over Gulabi Sadi, Video Of US Dad Grooving To Sanju Rathod's 'Kaali Bindi' Goes Viral
J&K Grenade Attack: 5 Injured As Terrorists Hurl Grenade At Crowded Market In Srinagar; Visuals Surface
J&K Grenade Attack: 5 Injured As Terrorists Hurl Grenade At Crowded Market In Srinagar; Visuals Surface
Read Also
Telangana Shocker: Denied ₹8 Cr, Woman Kills Husband, Drives 800 KM To Karnataka For Dumping Body;...
article-image

Victim Minor Was Tortured To Death

According to India Today, early reports indicate visible signs of torture on the girl’s body, including cigarette burns, leading investigators to question the couple. The initial probe revealed that the girl had allegedly been tortured by the couple and their friend Lokesh during Diwali on October 31, the day she was found dead.

Both Nishad and Nasiya were later taken into custody, while Lokesh remains at large, with police actively searching for him. Local police are awaiting the postmortem report to determine if there was any sexual assault involved.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: November 3, 2024 - Akshaya AK-675 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 3, 2024 - Akshaya AK-675 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 3, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 3, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

J&K Grenade Attack: 5 Injured As Terrorists Hurl Grenade At Crowded Market In Srinagar; Visuals...

J&K Grenade Attack: 5 Injured As Terrorists Hurl Grenade At Crowded Market In Srinagar; Visuals...

Chennai Couple Arrested For Alleged Torture After Minor Domestic Help Found Dead At House In Metha...

Chennai Couple Arrested For Alleged Torture After Minor Domestic Help Found Dead At House In Metha...

Delhi: Ex-DSP Suffering From Cancer Attacked By 2 Sisters In Vasundhara Enclave Over Honking Dispute

Delhi: Ex-DSP Suffering From Cancer Attacked By 2 Sisters In Vasundhara Enclave Over Honking Dispute