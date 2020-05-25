Chennai Coronavirus tally over 10,000

Dravida Thambi

Chennai

The tally of COVID-19 patients in Chennai crossed 10,000 on Sunday. With this the capital city accounts for nearly 60% of the Tamil Nadu’s tally of 16,277 cases.

According to data released by the Health Department, with 587 patients testing positive for novel coronavirus in Chennai, its tally went up to 10,576. Overall, Tamil Nadu saw 765 new cases, which included 39 returnees from Maharashtra, 2 from West Bengal and 1 each from Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Philippines and London.

“The number of active patients in the state now is 7,839 and with the death of 8 patients, the toll has gone up to 111,” an official said.

Meanwhile, salons and beauty parlours were allowed to open in Tamil Nadu except in Chennai and COVID-19 containment zones on Sunday.

In further relaxation, the government has permitted operations to resume in 17 industrial estates across Tamil Nadu including the Ambattur and Guindy Industrial Estates in Chennai from Monday. They shall, however, operate only with 25 per cent employees and all of them must be residing in areas outside containment zones.