Chenab Bridge, check pics of world's highest rail bridge; netizens react to it

Indian Railways shared some breathtaking photos of the Chenab Bridge, which is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project, on Twitter on September 13. The bridge serves as a major link in the 111 km stretch from Katra to Banihal.
The Chenab Bridge is 359 metres above the Chenab River and is 1315 metres long. It is supported by 96 cables. It can withstand high wind speed up to 266 km/hr.
Below photo shared by Indian Railways show the arch of the under-construction bridge towering over a sea of clouds.
It can even withstand the blast load. It aims to boost connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir.
It is the biggest civil engineering challenge faced by the Indian Railways. They took the help of DRDO in constructing the world's highest railway bridge.
Below photo shows the sun shining brightly and the bridge appears to be heading into the horizon.
The bridge is 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in France. The project costs Rs. 1,486 crore.
According to the Railway Ministry, the sophisticated 'Tekla' software has been used for structural detailing of the bridge. Moreover, the structural steel is suitable for minus 10 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius, it said.
It is likely to be operational by the end of 2022.
