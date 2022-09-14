Chenab Bridge, check pics of world's highest rail bridge; netizens react to it

Chenab bridge is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project. | Twitter

Indian Railways shared some breathtaking photos of the Chenab Bridge, which is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project, on Twitter on September 13. The bridge serves as a major link in the 111 km stretch from Katra to Banihal.

The Chenab Bridge is 359 metres above the Chenab River and is 1315 metres long. It is supported by 96 cables. It can withstand high wind speed up to 266 km/hr.

Below photo shared by Indian Railways show the arch of the under-construction bridge towering over a sea of clouds.

It can even withstand the blast load. It aims to boost connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir.

It is the biggest civil engineering challenge faced by the Indian Railways. They took the help of DRDO in constructing the world's highest railway bridge.

Below photo shows the sun shining brightly and the bridge appears to be heading into the horizon.

The bridge is 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in France. The project costs Rs. 1,486 crore.

According to the Railway Ministry, the sophisticated 'Tekla' software has been used for structural detailing of the bridge. Moreover, the structural steel is suitable for minus 10 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius, it said.

It is likely to be operational by the end of 2022.

Check the post by the Indian Railways below:

A sight of the breathtakingly beautiful Chenab Bridge. pic.twitter.com/qpmaUlApCt — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 13, 2022

Netizens were completely charmed by the photos. Read the comments of the Twitter users below:

Absolutely breathtaking view!!! What makes it more special is that this is a developmental initiative and not a leisure expenditure!!! It is taller than the magnificent Eiffel Tower!!! This is what you call development at its highest peak!!! pic.twitter.com/nTTPrxSavG — Jaishankar Krishnan (@Jaikri_tweets) September 14, 2022

When Engineering meets Clouds, Dreams come true. #Stunning Thanks @RailMinIndia — Gourav Anand (@connectgourav) September 13, 2022

a true global standard project - something Indians should be proud of



Great execution #indianrailway #hudestudio — nazim iqbal (@nazim_iqbal) September 14, 2022

Bridge to cross the flowing clouds🤍🤍 — Vivek (@Vivek_Reddy_NC) September 13, 2022

Just imagine how much challenges they faced while building.. great work, kudos 👏👏👏 — karthik kas (@karthik_kas) September 14, 2022

Cloud Engineering,☁️☁️☁️🎢🛤️ — Ankit Srivastava (@Anksri99) September 13, 2022

Another must visit tourist destination in India. — Subha Karmakar (@karmakar_s) September 14, 2022