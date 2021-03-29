Check this place where Hindus and Muslims indulge in riot of colours to celebrate Holi

Lucknow: “Jo Rab hain, wo Ram hain” (Allah and Ram are one). Carrying on with this message for centuries, thousands of Hindus and Muslims celebrate Holi festival together at the Holy shrine of Saint Haji Waris Ali Shah, popularly known as Dargah Dewa Sharif, in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh.

Unlike Shahjahanpur where 43 mosques were covered with tarpaulin to maintain peace and communal harmony, it is perhaps the only dargah in the country where Holi is celebrated with great fervour by Hindus and Muslims every year.

People from different parts of the country including Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Delhi, Kokatta etc come to Dewa village in Barabanki, about 52 kms from Lucknow, to celebrate Holi. As per tradition, the festival begins with a procession from Qaumi Ekta Gate.

People from all religions throw colours and flower petals on each other en route procession which culminates at the Dargah of Haji Waris Ali Shah, believed to be the 26th generation descendent of Prophet Hazrat Imam Ali. The saint was famous for his teachings of love, peace, brotherhood, unity and communal harmony.