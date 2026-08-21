'Cheap, Attention-Seeking Politics': Union Minister JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Sit-In Protest Outside Sansad Marg Police Station - VIDEO

Left: Rahul Gandhi sitting with Sahil Lochav Right: JP Nadda | X

New Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda on Friday slammed Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over his sit-in protest outside the Sansad Marg police station, demanding registration of an FIR on a written complaint filed by Sahil Lochav, who allegedly suffered pellet gun injuries during a students’ protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20..

Reacting to Gandhi's protest, Nadda said, "The entire nation is once again witnessing the kind of cheap, attention-seeking politics that Rahul Gandhi displayed today outside the Sansad Marg police station. Rahul Gandhi's sit-in protest today is neither for the students nor for the sake of justice; it is a symbol of the Congress party's political desperation and Rahul Gandhi's hunger for media attention."

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Nadda questions Gandhi's protest despite the Supreme Court constituting a five-member high-powered committee headed by a former judge a day ago.

"When the country's apex court is investigating the matter, what does Rahul Gandhi hope to prove by sitting in front of cameras outside the police station? Does the Leader of the Opposition lack faith in the country's judiciary? The truth is that Rahul Gandhi is staging this 'camera-centric' drama merely to keep himself in the headlines," he added.

Speaking at the police station, Gandhi alleged that a pellet gun was used during the July 20 incident at Connaught Place and claimed that the AIIMS report showed more than 200 shells lodged in Lochav’s body, including three in his eye, adding that he has lost vision in that eye.

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“Pellet gun was used at Connaught Place on 20th July. AIIMS report clearly says that there are more than 200 shells inside his body and 3 in his eye. He has lost vision in that eye. There are shells near his heart that cannot be touched," Gandhi said.