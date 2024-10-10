Chattisgarh: Three Bears Electrocuted In Kanker District | Representative Image

Raipur/Kanker (Chattisgarh): In a tragic incident in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, three bears died from electrocution after becoming entangled in a downed electric wire. The incident occurred in the Narharpur forest area, Kanker district. Along with the mother bear, her two cubs were also found.

Villagers from Devi Navagaon discovered the bears' bodies in a field early in the morning and promptly informed the forest department. Upon arrival, the team inspected the site and confirmed that the bears had succumbed due to electrocution.

Rain caused an electirc wire to break

As per the information received, Tuesday night a storm hit the area and brought light rain, thunder, and strong winds, which caused havoc leading to breaking of an electric wire.

The live wire was broken and fell into the field. The presence of water in the field led to the spread of electric current to the area. Unfortunately, this is when the three bears came in contact with the same wire and resulted in the tragic accident.

While speaking to media, DFO Alok Bajpai said that the bears died due to electrocution. They came in contact with live wire through which current spread on the fground and all the three bears died.