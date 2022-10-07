Chhattisgarh: Border Security Force jawan injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Border Security Force jawan injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites

The incident occurred between 9 am and 10 am on Koyalibeda-Panidobir Road under Koyalibeda police station limits when a team of BSF personnel was evacuating an ailing colleague for treatment, a senior official here said.

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Border Security Force on the site where jawan injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites. |
Kanker: A Border Security Force jawan was injured, here on Friday, in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast believed to have been triggered by Naxalites in the Chhattisgarh district of Kanker.

"The jawans, who were on motorcycles, were on their way back to Koyalibeda camp after picking up the ailing jawan from Panidobir camp. When it reached near Markanar village, the explosion happened leaving a jawan injured," he said.

The injured jawan was shifted to a local hospital, he said, adding that his condition was stated to be out of danger. Subsequently, security forces recovered two live IEDs from the area and a search operation is still underway, he said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is on a day-long visit to the Bastar division in the state, is scheduled to inaugurate a minor crop processing and value addition unit in Charama area of Kanker district on Friday.

