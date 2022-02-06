Watch video: Charanjit Singh Channi to be Congress' chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly elections, announces Rahul Gandhi

Charanjit Singh Channi will be the Congress' chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, announced Rahul Gandhi on Sunday in Ludhiana.

"Punjab CM will come from a poor family, Chaani will be CM face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections," said the former Congress former president Rahul Gandhi.

For the last few days there were speculations around Sidhu and Channi for the CM face for upcoming assembly polls. However, Rahul Gandhi spilled the beans today ending the buzz and speculations.

Charanjit Singh Channi will be the Congress' chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi in Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/KW0aQ8wcpT — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announces Congress' chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections 2022



"Punjab CM will come from a poor family, Chaani will be CM face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections," says Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/SvnhvYAY3r — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Advertisement

The other main contender for the party's CM face was Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, a Jat Sikh face.

The party had taken feedback from its leaders and workers, and had also sought the opinion of the public on who should be its chief ministerial candidate through an automated call system.

Gandhi also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is not the PM but a "king".

Have you seen him helping anyone on roadside, he asks.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 05:30 PM IST