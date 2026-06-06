Char Dham Yatra 2026: 152 Devotees Die In First 47 Days; Cardiac Arrest Emerges As Leading Cause

Pilgrims undertake the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand as authorities strengthen medical facilities following a rise in health-related emergencies along the pilgrimage routes | AI Generated Image

Dehradun, June 6: A total of 152 pilgrims have died during the first 47 days of the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, with cardiac arrest emerging as the leading cause among health-related fatalities, according to official data.

The deaths, recorded between the commencement of the annual pilgrimage on April 19 and June 4, include both medical emergencies and accidents.

Health officials said a majority of those who died suffered from pre-existing illnesses, while many were elderly pilgrims undertaking the arduous high-altitude journey.

Route-wise fatalities and pilgrim numbers

Data from the State Emergency Operation Centre showed that the highest number of deaths, 74, occurred on the Kedarnath pilgrimage route. The Badrinath route accounted for 44 deaths, followed by 19 on the Yamunotri route and 15 on the Gangotri route.

Nearly 30 lakh devotees have undertaken the pilgrimage so far, with 29,92,272 pilgrims visiting the four Himalayan shrines during the period. Kedarnath has attracted the largest number of pilgrims at 10,88,041, followed by Badrinath with 8,88,379 visitors. Gangotri and Yamunotri have recorded comparatively lower footfall.

Health risks and precautions

Doctors deployed along the yatra route said most of the deceased were above the age of 55 and had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or hypertension. They said many pilgrims failed to acclimatise adequately to the high altitude and harsh weather before undertaking the trek.

Officials have strengthened medical arrangements across the pilgrimage route by setting up health camps, deploying medical teams and emergency response services. In Chamoli district, authorities have also installed QR codes along the route to enable pilgrims to quickly seek medical assistance.

More than 54,000 pilgrims have undergone health screening in the district this season, including around 28,000 people above the age of 50. Six critically ill pilgrims were airlifted to hospitals in May.

Pilgrim flow and livelihood impact

The pilgrimage is witnessing a heavy rush ahead of the onset of the southwest monsoon, expected to reach Uttarakhand around June 21. Authorities expect the flow of pilgrims to slow during the rainy season before picking up again after the monsoon.

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The Char Dham Yatra, which covers the shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, is a major source of livelihood for lakhs of people in Uttarakhand. With no cap on pilgrim numbers this year, officials expect the total footfall to surpass previous records as the pilgrimage season continues over the next four months.