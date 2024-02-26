Chandrashekar Azad's 92nd Death Anniversary: Here Are 5 Famous Slogans By Revolutionary Leader That Are Still Relevant Today

x

Chandrashekhar Azad was born in the small village of Bhavra in the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh on July 23, 1906. At the age of 15, he was deeply moved by the British massacre of thousands of innocent Indians at Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab. This incident played a major role in determining Azad join India's independence movement.

Throughout his life, Azad faced imprisonment multiple times for his numerous protests against British rule.

"Three important aspects of Azad's work make him unique - his ability to evade capture and remain a 'free' man until his death is perhaps the most significant. The very name - Azad or 'free' - casts an aura of post-independence India," reads an article on the website of the Information Ministry.

Azad tragically died on this day in 1931 during an encounter with the British authorities.

Here are famous slogans by this revolutionary leader

"Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hi rahein hain, azad hi rahenge." (We will face the enemy's bullets; we are free and will remain free.)

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai, dekhna hai zor kitna bazu-e-kaatil mein hai." (The desire for revolution is now in our hearts; let's see how much strength the executioner's arm holds.)

“Inqilab Zindabad!” (Long live the revolution!)

“Hindustan ki azadi tak, jung rahegi, jung rahegi!” (The fight will continue until India is free!)

“Raktpat nahin, bandukon se patakta hai Bharat ka matribhumi, ye raktpat hoga to bandukon se.” (India’s motherland is not won by bloodshed, it will be won with weapons if necessary.)

“Khoon se khelenge holi gar vatan mushkil mein hai.” (We will celebrate Holi with blood if the nation is in peril.)