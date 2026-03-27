'Chandrababu Takes No Action': YSRCP Attacks Andhra CM Over Viral Videos Of TDP Leaders Dancing With Woman

Videos allegedly involving Telugu Desam Party leaders have surfaced on social media. The obscene videos reportedly show local TDP leaders in Nellore. Some of those allegedly seen in the footage are associated with temple bodies and hold politically visible public positions. It is unclear if it is a new video or has resurafaced.

Among those reportedly seen in the video is Satish Yadav, said to be the chairman of the Kodanda Ramaswamy Temple in Tamminapatnam, under Chillakur mandal of Nellore district.

Another individual allegedly seen in the viral clips has been identified as Duvvuru Vinay Reddy, described as a local TDP leader from Bollavolu.

One of the videos shows a man wrapped in a towel from his waist lying on the floor, with a woman performing a sensual dance while he holds her tightly by the waist. Another video shows a different man all over the woman’s body, and a third video shows the trio dancing together in a circle.

The opposition YSR posted the video on X and said, "misdeeds your leaders are unleashing in your good government", tagging CM Chandrababu Naidu.

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Reacting to the viral videos, Kakani Pujita Garu, YSRCP State Women Working President said,"Protection for women in the state has completely vanished From individuals at the level of TTD Chairman to chairmen of small temples, they are perpetrating sexual assaults on women."

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"Ultimately, no action was taken against him when MLA Arava Sridhar was caught red-handed harassing a woman This coalition government is testing the endurance of women. The day when the women's world rises up is not far away," she added.

No reports of any police complaint have emerged yet and the authenticity of the videos has not been verified.