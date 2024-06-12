Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister For 4th Time; Pawan Kalyan Sworn In As Deputy CM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Kuppam MLA Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time at Kesarapalli IT Park, Gannavaram in Krishna District.

State governor Abdul Nazeer administered the oath to Chandrababu Naidu.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief, actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan, took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Besides Chandrababu Naidu, 24 NDA MLAs are anticipated to be sworn in as ministers.

The list of 24 ministers, released in the early hours of Wednesday, comprises three from the JSP and one from the BJP, with the remainder hailing from the TDP.

Prominent guest at swearing-in ceremony

Among the prominent guests who attended the swearing-in ceremony were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Chirag Paswan, and Sanjay Bandi, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, former CJI NV Ramana, actors Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi, and industrialist Gautam Adani.

NDA's landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh

In the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, held alongside the Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the TDP achieved a landslide victory, securing 164 out of 175 seats. The TDP won 135 of the 144 seats it contested, Pawan Kalyan-led JSP won all 21 of its contested seats, and the BJP won 8 out of 10 seats it contested.

In a significant defeat, the incumbent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) managed to win only 11 seats. Additionally, the INDIA bloc parties did not win any seats in the state.

After announcement of the results, Chandrababu Naidu has announced that his government would make Amaravati the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

