Chandrababu Naidu Meets Amit Shah, Ashwini Vaishnaw In Delhi; Seeks Push For Andhra Pradesh Projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the state's development priorities, railway connectivity, semiconductor manufacturing and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu was also present during the meetings, according to reports by The Hindu.

Naidu Meets Amit Shah, Discusses State Development

Naidu's meeting with Amit Shah was described as a courtesy visit, during which they discussed support for Andhra Pradesh's development and various political matters concerning the state.

According to The Hans India, the meeting lasted approximately 30–40 minutes. However, no detailed account of the discussions was made public.

The meeting was part of Naidu's scheduled engagements with Union ministers during his visit to the national capital. He was expected to return to Vijayawada on Sunday.

Seeks Faster Implementation Of Railway Projects

During his meeting with Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Chief Minister's official residence at 1, Janpath, Naidu sought the Centre's support for expediting ongoing railway projects in Andhra Pradesh and advancing proposals aimed at improving rail connectivity across the state.

According to The Hindu, the discussions covered several infrastructure proposals, including the Vijayawada bypass line, estimated to cost around ₹3,197 crore, and the Kovvur–Bhadrachalam railway project, estimated at ₹2,860 crore.

Other proposals discussed included the Ongole–Donakonda railway line and the Anakapalli–Kothavalasa bypass. Naidu also raised the proposal for establishing offices of railway public sector undertakings in Amaravati.

The discussions also covered rail connectivity to nine seaports to facilitate freight movement and strengthen logistics infrastructure in the state.

Centre Assures Support For Semiconductor And AI Push

Naidu also sought central assistance for developing a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh, which has received approval under the India Semiconductor Mission, along with infrastructure to support the state's artificial intelligence ambitions.

According to The Hindu, Vaishnaw assured the state of the Centre's cooperation in its efforts to emerge as a global hub for semiconductor design and manufacturing. The proposed areas of support include research and development, skill training and capacity building.

The Union Minister also assured cooperation on Andhra Pradesh's AI vision, with discussions focusing on the infrastructure required to support the development and adoption of emerging technologies.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Proposal Discussed

Among the railway-related proposals, Naidu raised the need for improved train connectivity between key destinations. According to The Hindu, Vaishnaw agreed to a Vande Bharat sleeper train between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru via Tirupati.

The proposal is expected to strengthen connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka while improving rail travel options for passengers along the route.

The meetings form part of the Andhra Pradesh government's efforts to secure central support for infrastructure development, improve transport connectivity and attract investment in emerging technology sectors.