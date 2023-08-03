 Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway Closed For 2 Days Due To Landslide In Solan
It may be recalled that about a 75-metre long road stretch of the NH 5 had caved in following a massive landslide near Chakki Mor in Solan district halting the traffic movement since.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Chandigarh-Shimla national highway (NH-5) has been closed for two days after a major landslide in Solan district on Wednesday. According to reports, the road has been closed to expedite the restoration work without any hindrances.

Even though the NH workforce had reached the spot and initiated the restoration work, the police had also chipped in to divert the traffic on to the alternative routes.

NHAI Plans Examination of Recurring Landslide Areas

According to reports, the national highways authority of India (NHAI) has also planned to examine the NH-5 stretches where multiple landslides have been recurring so that solutions to the same could be had.

However, long queues of vehicles including the heavy vehicles transporting apples, vegetables and other essentials could be seen stranded on both the sides of the stretch.

Diversion of Traffic Routes

Meanwhile, according to media reports, the vehicles going towards Shimla from Chandigarh were being diverted to use the Siswan-Baddi-Ramshehar-Kunihar-Shimla while the vehicles coming from Shimla were being diverted from Kumarhatti-Nahan-Kala Amb national highway.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have also been forecast and an orange alert issued till Friday in parts of several districts including Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Chamba and Mandi.

