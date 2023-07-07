Watch: Car Narrowly Escapes Falling Boulder On Shimla-Chandigarh Highway In Himachal

Twitter

A car narrowly escaped a falling boulder on Parwanoo Shimla Highway In Datyar Village in Himachal Pradesh.

The video of the incident posted on Twitter has captured the exact moment when the mountain debris fell. In the footage, a white car can be seen narrowly escaping a big stone that fell on the road. The size of the stone seemed to be so big that if it had fallen on the vehicle, it could have been a major incident. As per news reports, the passengers inside the car were on their way from Shimla to Chandigarh.

Falling of debris in these mountain areas, especially during the monsoon is not a rare scene. On Thursday, as per reports, a large part of Dharampur Kasauli road caved in, resulting into the road being closed to vehicular traffic.

In Himachal, owing to heavy rain and incidents of landslides, a high alert has been issued by the administration with an appeal to the people not to leave their homes unless it is absolutely necessary.