 Chandigarh: Punjab Police Arrest 2 Members Of Landa Gang After Shootout In Jalandhar; Recover Weapons
Both accused, 2 cops hurt; 7 pistols recovered

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 09:13 PM IST
Recovered seven weapons along with six magazines and six cartridges | X? Punjab Police

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Friday claimed to have arrested two dreaded gangsters of the infamous Landa gang after an intense shootout that took place on the outskirts of Jalandhar and recovered seven weapons along with six magazines and six cartridges from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that those arrested have been identified as Jaskaran alias Karan, a resident of  Kartarpur and Fatehdeep Singh alias Pardeep Saini of Phagwara.

DGP Yadav said that following an intel-input about the presence of criminals associated with Landa gang in the area following which the police teams launched an extensive operation and traced their location near Pholriwal village. During the chase, the gangsters opened fire on the pursuing police teams, prompting police parties to retaliate, he said, adding that during the exchange of fire both the accused persons as well as two police officers suffered bullet injuries. “Over 50 shots were fired from both the sides during the operation,” said DGP Yadav.

Sharing more details, Jalandhar police commissioner Swapan Sharma said that arrested individuals were involved in numerous heinous crimes including extortion, murder and attempt to murder. The accused persons were also instrumental in providing logistical support to other gang members and supplying weapons to criminal outfits, he added.

SIX HELD WITH SOPHISTICATED PISTOLS

Meanwhile, in another development, the police claimed to have nabbed six persons associated with arms smuggling module by foreign based smugglers and recovered 10 pistols including three sophisticated 9 mm Glock pistols along with 10 cartridges from their possession.

DGP Yadav said that the arrested have been identified as Vinod Kumar alias Rangeela, Yuvraj Singh, Surkhap Singh, Jugraj Singh alias Jaggu, all from Amritsar, Amritpal Singh and Prabhdeep Singh alias Harman of Batala.

