Chandigarh Police Constable Among 3 Booked For Demanding Bribe Of ₹3 Lakh, CBI Arrests 2

Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two middlemen in an alleged bribery of ₹3 lakh wherein the middlemen were reportedly acting on the directions of a police constable.

A case was registered on July 21,2023, after a complaint against the constable of Chandigarh Police and two private persons on the allegations of demanding bribe. It was further alleged that the public servant demanded undue advantage through middlemen (private persons) in lieu of not adding the name of the Complainant in a case investigated by Operation Cell of Chandigarh Police.

CBI laid trap

CBI laid a trap and apprehended these middlemen while accepting the bribe of ₹3 lakh on behalf of the public servant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused including the public servant, which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

Both the arrested accused were produced in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Chandigarh.

