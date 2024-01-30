Chandigarh Mayor Election Result: BJP’s Intention To Rig Poll Was Clear From Day 1, Allege AAP & Congress

X

Chandigarh: Anguished over the mayoral polls results, the AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha and the former Congress MP Pawan Bansal on Tuesday, termed the same as totally illegal and held that right from the day one, it was clear that the BJP intended to rig the polls.

Addressing newspersons after the poll results, Chadha and Bansal held that the presiding officer in this election was an office-bearer of the BJP and thus the poll agents of the parties were not allowed to be part of the counting.

Chadha Levels Serious Allegations Against BJP

Stating that the presiding officer himself marked the ballot papers and declared eight votes of members of the alliance partners, Chadha held that the presiding officer did not show these invalid votes to anyone either. Bansal held it was like ``jungle raj’’ as the BJP had 14 votes, one MP and one Shiromani Akali Dal’s whereas the Congress and AAP combine had 20 votes. It was because of these numbers that the BJP which failed to break the alliance partners, opted this dirty trick.

They demanded an FIR against Masih. Notably, Masih, a nominated councillor, was general secretary, minority morcha, BJP before 2022.

AAP Moves HC

Meanwhile, the AAP has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court with the Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh saying that the AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar's plea for urgent hearing was against the results in which no reason was given to declare eight votes as invalid. The petitioner also demanded that the record of the entire election be sealed.

While the high court would be taking up the matter on Wednesday, there was no clarification regarding the allegations against him, till the time of filing of this report.