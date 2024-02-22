 Chandigarh: Lawyer Moves High Court Seeking Judicial Probe Into 24-Year-Old Farmer’s Death At Khanauri Border
Though the advocate Harinder Pal Singh sought an early hearing in the case, the court directed it to be clubbed with other pleas on the issue of farmers' protest to be heard on February 29.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 06:59 PM IST
Shubhkaran Singh |

An advocate on Thursday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking judicial probe by a retired judge into the death of a 24-year old farmer at Khanauri border in Sangrur district allegedly by the violent means resorted to by the Haryana police/para military forces during the farmers’ protest.

The young farmer's unfortunate death

It may be recalled that Subhkaran Singh, a farmer from Bathinda district had died of head injury on Wednesday at Khanauri border of Sangrur and Jind districts amid teargas shelling by Haryana police to thwart the protesting farmers.

Details of plea

The plea also sought issuance of directions to the Centre and state to place on record the complete data of the teargas shells, pellet guns and rubber/real bullets used by the police, para-military forces so as to enable the court to ascertain whether the force used by the police/paramilitary forces on the farmers was reasonable or indiscriminate and inhuman.

'Delhi Chalo' March: 24-Year-Old Farmer Dies, 26 Others Hurt In Clashes Between Protesting Farmers,...
Meanwhile, the court also clubbed another plea filed by another advocate Anil Kumar on Thursday seeking its directions to the protesters to shift to designated places for the protests as the situation at the tension was mounting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders where the farmers had been camping and protesting since February 13.

