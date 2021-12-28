Chandigarh DSP sends defamation notice to Navjot Singh Sidhu for saying MLA can make cops 'wet their pants'

Chandigarh Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dilsher Singh Chandel, on Monday sent a defamation notice against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for his alleged comments mocking the police force in a public rally.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has courted controversy while praising two party members, allegedly saying that they are capable of making policemen wet their pants.

Former chief minister Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema slammed him over the purported remark and a Chandigarh police officer sent him a defamation notice.

"I have sent a defamation notice to him for humiliating the police," Chandigarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilsher Singh Chandel said.

Chandigarh DSP Chandel dubbed Sidhu's remark as "shameful". "It is very shameful that such a senior leader uses these words for his own force and humiliates them," Chandel said.

"This is the same force which protects him (Sidhu) and his family," he said in a video message. He even dared Sidhu to return his force deployed for his protection. "Without (security) force, even a rickshaw puller will not listen to him," he said.

"I strongly condemn this remark and he (Sidhu) should not use such words for his force. The force has its own dignity and respect and it is our responsibility to maintain this dignity," he said.

The controversy erupted after Sidhu, at a recent rally in Sultanpur Lodhi while pointing towards sitting MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, said he can "make a 'thanedar' (policeman) wet his pants".

He repeated the remark at a rally in Batala on Sunday while praising local leader Ashwani Sekhri who was standing by his side. When reporters asked him about his remark, Sidhu indicated that it should not be taken literally. He said it's a way of saying that these Congress leaders "wield authority".

A video clip of Sidhu making the remark went viral on social media inviting sharp reaction from some police officials and political leaders.

Punjab Lok Congress president and former chief minister Amarinder Singh said it was sad that the men in uniform were being disrespected. "Sad to see our men in uniform being disrespected. 1700 @PunjabPoliceInd personnel sacrificed their lives to bring the state out of the dark days and now they are being mocked by @INCPunjab leaders & above all their President. Shameful! A leader must give respect to earn respect," Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

SAD's Daljit Singh Cheema questioned the "silence" of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa over Sidhu's remark. He asked both of them to tell Sidhu that he should refrain from making such a remark and ask him to withdraw his statement and seek apology from the police.

