 Chandigarh: Crude Bombs Hurled At Rapper Badshah's De'orra Club In Sector 26, 2 Blasts Reported; Visuals Surface
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Chandigarh: A shocking incident occurred in Chandigarh, where two powerful blasts were reported near a club in Sector 26 on Tuesday morning. De'orra Club, the place where the incident took place, is owned by famous singer and rapper Badshah. Preliminary investigations suggest that crude bombs were used in the attack. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The blasts took place around 4 am when two individuals arrived on a bike and threw the bombs near the club before fleeing the scene.

The explosions shattered the club's glass windows, and police teams, including forensic experts, arrived on-site to conduct investigations. However, officials have refrained from making any statements about the incident. Reports quoting police sources have confirmed the use of crude bombs but have not disclosed further details.

Soon after, Singh received a WhatsApp message and a missed call from a foreign number. The message claimed responsibility for the explosion and demanded Rs 5 crore, threatening further harm if the demand was not met.

Threat Message Sent To Petrol Pump Owner

The sender warned that if the payment was not made, Singh's family home would be targeted next. The message described the initial explosion as 'just a trailer' and mentioned that a grenade had been used as a warning. Singh filed an FIR detailing the threats, and police registered the case under sections related to criminal intimidation and extortion, specifically under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

