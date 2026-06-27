Champat Rai And Anil Mishra Resign From Ram Temple Trust Over Donation Theft Row | File photo

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday confirmed that its general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Dr Anil Mishra have resigned from their respective posts in the wake of the alleged Ram temple donation theft controversy. The trust said the two leaders stepped down to ensure an impartial investigation into the matter.

Trust Expresses Sorrow Over Recent Incidents

In an official statement issued by the trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri, the trust said it was "deeply saddened, distressed and concerned" by the incidents that had surfaced over the past few days and was committed to restoring the trust of Ram devotees.

The statement said, " Shri Champat Rai and trustee Shri Anil Mishra have resigned from their positions. The trust will consider their resignations in its next meeting."

Trust Assures Devotees of Safe Donation Accounting

Appealing to devotees to maintain faith in the institution, the trust said all offerings and jewellery donated by devotees were safely accounted for and that a proper inventory existed.

The trust also referred to the ongoing probe into the alleged embezzlement of temple donations. It said an FIR had been registered on the basis of the preliminary report of the Special Investigation Team constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government at the trust's request and that legal proceedings were underway.

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The statement asserted that no effort would be spared to ensure that no guilty person escaped punishment and urged people not to fall prey to rumours or attempts by vested interests to defame Sanatan Dharma.

The resignations come amid mounting scrutiny over alleged irregularities in the handling of donations received at the Ram temple. An FIR was registered on Thursday based on a complaint filed by trust member Krishna Mohan following the SIT's preliminary findings. Eight accused have already been arrested in connection with the case.

Champat Rai has been one of the most prominent faces of the Ram temple movement and has served as the trust's general secretary since its formation in February 2020, while Anil Mishra has been a key trustee associated with the temple project. Their exit marks the biggest leadership shake-up in the trust since the consecration of the Ram temple in January 2024.