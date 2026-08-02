'Chaiwalas' Founder Rohit Chaiwala Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Dausa; Police Probe Circumstances Of Death

The founder of the popular tea café chain 'Chaiwalas', Rohit Kumar Sharma, popularly known as Rohit Chaiwala, died by suicide at his residence in Rajasthan's Dausa on Saturday, August 1. He was 30.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. While reports indicate that Sharma had been battling depression for the past four to five months and was undergoing treatment, officials have not yet confirmed the exact reason behind the incident.

Found Hanging At Home, Declared Dead At Hospital

According to local reports, Rohit was found hanging inside a room at his residence in Saket Colony near Sainthal Mod in Dausa.

Family members reportedly broke open the door after finding it locked from inside and rushed him to Dausa District Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. A post-mortem examination was conducted before the body was handed over to his family.

Kotwali police have registered the case and are continuing their investigation.

From Nursing Student To Successful Tea Entrepreneur

Rohit began his entrepreneurial journey at around the age of 17 while pursuing nursing studies. Starting with a tea café in Jaipur's Mansarovar area, he gradually expanded the business into the 'Chaiwalas' chain, which grew to around seven outlets across Rajasthan.

His entrepreneurial success earned him recognition, including the National MSME Award for Business Excellence in 2022 from the Global India Business Forum.

However, reports suggest that he shut down the café chain around six months ago.

A Shift Towards Spirituality

In recent years, Rohit had increasingly devoted himself to spirituality. He authored two books, including the reported bestseller Tatsukhe Sukhitvam, hosted podcasts featuring saints and religious scholars, frequently visited religious places, and maintained a spiritual identity on social media under the name "Rohit Shivoham."

He had also reportedly been trying to establish himself in local Brahmin community politics in Dausa. During the 2024 Dausa Assembly by-election, he filed his nomination as an Independent candidate before later withdrawing and extending support to the BJP.

Remembered For Social Work

Apart from business, Rohit was involved in community initiatives, including operating a Mission Helpline in Dausa aimed at assisting people in need.

He is survived by his wife, a teacher at a private school, their young son, and his parents. His father runs a medical store in Dausa.

His sudden death has left residents, customers, and members of the local business community shocked, with many paying tribute to the entrepreneur who built a well-known tea brand from humble beginnings.

Police said further action will be taken after completing the investigation.