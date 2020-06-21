Centre's CERT-In warns of malicious phishing attack using COVID-19 as bait

"The malicious actors are claiming to have two million individual/citizen email IDs and are planning to send emails with the subject free COVID-19 testing for all residents of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad, inciting them to provide personal information.

"These malicious actors are planning to spoof or create fake email IDs impersonating various authorities. The email ID expected to be used for the phishing campaign towards Indian individuals and businesses is expected to be from email such as 'ncov2019@gov.in' and the attack campaign is expected to start on June 21, 2020.

The cyber security team has advised not to open attachments in 'fishy' emails as there might be a potential security breach. Citizens should report any unusual activity to incident@cert-in.org.in with complete details for the authority to take action.