Centre working on national database for inputs on internal security: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Centre is working on a national database related to internal security covering bomb blasts, terror funding, fake currency, narcotics, hawala, arms smuggling, and terrorism.

He said the database will help the central agencies and police in states and union territories in investigations.



Addressing the 13th foundation day of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here, Shah said the cases registered against terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir have helped to a great extent in curbing terrorism in the union territory.

"I believe there can't be more human rights violation than terrorism. Terrorism is the biggest form of human rights violation. It is absolutely necessary to root out terrorism to protect human rights," he said.

The home minister said the Narendra Modi government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and was working to root out the menace from India.

Because of the terror funding cases of Jammu and Kashmir registered by the NIA, it has become very difficult now to provide funds for terror acts there, Shah said.

The home minister also complimented the NIA for taking tough action against overground workers of terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir and chocking the logistical and supply chains of terrorism there.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 12:47 PM IST