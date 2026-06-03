'Centre Will Work Closely With Karnataka Government': PM Modi Congratulates DK Shivakumar On Taking Oath As CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated DK Shivakumar after he took oath as Karnataka's Chief Minister, extending his best wishes and assuring the newly formed state government of the Centre's cooperation for the welfare of the people.

"Congratulations to Shri DK Shivakumar Ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Best wishes for his tenure. The Centre will work closely with the Karnataka Government for the welfare of the people," the Prime Minister said in a message following the swearing-in ceremony.

DK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Karnataka's 25th Chief Minister

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar was sworn in as the state's 25th Chief Minister at a ceremony held at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan, Bengaluru.

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Holding a copy of the Constitution in his hand, Shivakumar took the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of senior Congress leaders, party workers and supporters. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot administered the oath.

The symbolic gesture drew attention as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has frequently carried a copy of the Constitution during public events and political campaigns.

Leadership Transition In Congress Government

Shivakumar's elevation marks the culmination of a pre-arranged leadership transition within the Congress government in Karnataka.

Outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stepped down, paving the way for Shivakumar, a veteran Congress leader and eight-time MLA, to assume the state's top post. Shivakumar first entered the Karnataka Assembly in 1989 and has remained one of the party's most influential leaders in the state.

The transition is seen as part of the Congress leadership's effort to balance governance and party interests while maintaining unity within the organisation.

G Parameshwara Takes Oath As Deputy Chief Minister

Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister alongside Shivakumar.

A prominent Dalit leader, Parameshwara has held several key positions in Karnataka politics, including serving as the state's Home Minister. His inclusion in the new leadership team is viewed as an important move in maintaining social and regional representation within the government.

New Cabinet Ministers Inducted

Several senior Congress leaders also took oath as ministers in the new Karnataka Cabinet.

Among those inducted were KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Sathish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwar Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh and Sharan Prakash Patil.

The composition of the Cabinet reflects a mix of experienced leaders and influential regional representatives tasked with steering the government's policy agenda.

Focus On Cooperative Federalism

Prime Minister Modi's congratulatory message underscored the spirit of cooperative federalism that characterises India's governance framework.

Despite political differences between the BJP-led Centre and the Congress-ruled Karnataka government, the Prime Minister's assurance of cooperation signals a willingness to work together on development initiatives and welfare programmes affecting the state's residents.

With the swearing-in ceremony complete, attention now shifts to the new government's priorities and its roadmap for governance under Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.