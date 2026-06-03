With Constitution In Hand, DK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Karnataka Chief Minister - VIDEO

Bengaluru: With a copy of the Constitution in hand, Karnataka Congress chief and eight-time MLA DK Shivakumar on Wednesday took oath as Karnataka's new Chief Minister along with his Cabinet ministers at Lok Bhavan. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is often seen holding a small red copy of the Constitution. Dr G Parameshwar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

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Other MLAs who took oath as ministers were KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Sathish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwar Khandre, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh and Sharan Prakash Patil.

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Among those present at the oath ceremony were Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Gaurav Gogoi, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Rajasthan veteran Ashok Gehlot and several Karnataka government leaders at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Kerala CM VD Satheesan were also present.