Centre urges Supreme Court for urgent hearing in 1994 espionage case against ISRO scientist Dr S Nambi Narayanan

Bengaluru/New Delhi Thiruvananthapuram: While senior ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan has detailed how he was framed in the espionage case during the UPA regime over 24 years ago, the Union government Monday requested the Supreme Court to urgently open the Justice D K Jain-led committee’s sealed cover report to the SC on the role of three police officers of Kerala who played the dubious role in destroying the career of a scientist in the cooked up Isro spy case.

Narayanan’s version is that he and his team were on the verge of developing the cryogenic engine technology when the UPA regime played second fiddle to theories of a non-existent spy case planted by vested interests. Russia, then a close ally of India, had mastered the cryogenic engine technology and wanted monopoly.

It was in 1994 that Narayanan and fellow scientist D Sasikumaran were framed by the Kerala police in a cooked up case of leaking secret space research documents to two Maldivian women — Mariam Rasheeda and Fauzia Hasan.. The state was then under a Congress government headed by K Karunakaran.

Narayanan and Sasikumaran had to face the ignominy of being chained and tortured.