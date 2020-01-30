Centre urges government to relieve DGP Subodh Jaiswal

Mumbai: Union Home Ministry has sent a letter to the Maharashtra government with a call to relieve the Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal, a 1985 batch IPS officer. The ministry had considered Jaiswal for the post of Delhi commissioner of police as the incumbent Amulya Patnaik retires on January 31.

State government sources told FPJ,'' The state government has received Home Ministry's letter. However, the government has not taken a decision to relieve Jaiswal.'' Jaiswal was appointed as Maharashtra DGP in February last year, when BJP was in office in the state. He earlier served as Mumbai police commissioner.

The senior Home Ministry functionary held telephonic conversation with the state government functionary early this week to relieve Jaiswal at the earliest.

However, the government wanted Jaiswal to continue as DGP, especially when the Centre has handed over the Bhima Koregaon violence case to National Investigation Agency. The state government expects a conflict with the Centre on this issue.

Incidentally, Jaiswal will continue to be DGP and the government may not have to relieve him soon as the Delhi commissioner of police Amulya Patnaik has got an extension up to February end in view of the assembly polls in the national capital. ''We will have to wait and watch if the Centre still wants Jaiswal to be relieved for his appointment elsewhere,'' sources said.