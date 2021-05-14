Centre to supply 1.92 cr COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to states/UTs in next two weeks: Prakash Javadekar

Central government will supply nearly 1 crore 92 lakh of COVID-19 vaccines to States/UTs, free of cost, during the fortnight of 16th-31st May 2021, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country is nearing 18 crore, the ministry said.

A total of 17,92,98,584 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,02,435 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 96,18,127 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,04,549 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,43,22,390 FLWs who have received the first dose, 81,16,153 FLWs who have received the second dose and 39,26,334 beneficiaries in the 18-45 years age group who have taken the first dose.