Centre to supply 1.92 cr COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to states/UTs in next two weeks: Prakash Javadekar

Central government will supply nearly 1 crore 92 lakh of COVID-19 vaccines to States/UTs, free of cost, during the fortnight of 16th-31st May 2021, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country is nearing 18 crore, the ministry said.
A total of 17,92,98,584 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,02,435 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.
These include 96,18,127 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,04,549 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,43,22,390 FLWs who have received the first dose, 81,16,153 FLWs who have received the second dose and 39,26,334 beneficiaries in the 18-45 years age group who have taken the first dose.
Besides, 5,66,09,783 and 85,39,763 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,42,42,792 and 1,73,18,693 beneficiaries of more than 60 years old have taken the first and second dose.
The ministry said 4,40,706 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 39,26,334 across 32 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive.
More than 20 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.
As on Day-118 of the vaccination drive (May 13), 20,27,162 vaccine doses were given. Across 18,624 sessions, 10,34,304 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 9,92,858 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.
The Centre also said that cumulatively, 9,294 oxygen concentrators; 11,835 oxygen cylinders; 19 oxygen generation plants; 6,439 ventilators/Bi PAP and nearly 4.22 L Remdesivir vials have been delivered or dispatched through road and air.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)