COVID-19: India receives shipment of ventilators, Remdesivir from EU member states

New Delhi: Amid the COVID-19 crisis in India, an aircraft carrying a shipment of ventilators, Remdesivir and medical equipment from EU member states, arrived in New Delhi on Friday.

External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi acknowledged the continued solidarity shown by European countries including Germany, Netherlands, and Portugal.

"EU solidarity and cooperation continues. Aircraft arrives carrying 223 ventilators, 25000 vials of Remdesivir and other medical equipment from Germany, 30000 vials of Remdesivir from Netherlands and 5500 vials of Remdesivir from Portugal. Value support of our European Union partners," EAM spokesperson tweeted.