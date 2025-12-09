 Centre To Conduct 2027 Census Through Digital Means: MoS Home Nityanand Rai
Centre To Conduct 2027 Census Through Digital Means: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
MoS Home Nityanand Rai |

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the government has decided to conduct the 2027 Census through digital means, marking a major shift in the country's data-collection process.

Replying to a query from Samajwadi Party MP Sanatan Pandey, Rai said the upcoming Census will use mobile applications to collect data. At the same time, respondents will also have the option to self-enumerate via a dedicated web portal.

He clarified that, under Census methodology, information about each individual is recorded at the location where they are found during the enumeration period. Migration-related data will continue to be collected for each person, based on their place of birth and most recent residence. Details such as duration of stay at the current residence and the reason for migration will also form part of the exercise.

The Minister added that the Central government notifies the Census questionnaire in the Official Gazette before the commencement of fieldwork.

'Rules Should Improve System, But Not To Harass People': PM Modi Amid IndiGo Crisis
article-image

The Census process is to be managed and monitored through a dedicated portal.

