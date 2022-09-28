Centre to announce extension of free ration scheme ahead of state elections in Gujarat and Himachal: Report

Representative Image | PTI

During a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, the Central Government reportedly decided to extend the free ration scheme, which was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic for another three months.

The Centre is expected to officially announce the decision during a press briefing scheduled for 3 PM today, which can be watched here.

The move is being seen as a calculated one designed to improve the ruling BJP's chances in upcoming state elections -- Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in particular -- that are scheduled for December this year.

The national exchequer will be bearing the burden of the free ration scheme, estimated to cost roughly Rs 45,000 crore.

Unconfirmed reports cited by NDTV suggested that the quantity of foodgrains procured by the Centre would be reduced, in light of the financial burden during a time of economic downturn.

Notably, in August this year, the Election Commission (EC) invited representatives of all recognised political parties to frame guidelines on freebies announced in election manifestos. Leaders of political parties reacted sharply at the meeting, arguing that it would be an infringement of their rights.

The ruling BJP at the time sought action from the Supreme Court against political parties that promise or distribute "irrational freebies" from public funds.

rime Minister Narendra Modi warned voters of a "dangerous" trend of politicians trying to "buy the people" by distributing freebies. He called this "revdi culture" - likening it to the frivolous distribution of sweets.