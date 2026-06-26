Centre Restores Commercial LPG Supply To Pre-Crisis Levels As West Asia Situation Stabilises |

Guwahati: The Central Government has lifted the temporary restrictions on the supply of commercial LPG and restored the availability of Non-Domestic Packed LPG to pre-crisis levels following an improvement in the overall supply situation.

In a communication sent to all States and Union Territories, Petroleum Secretary Dr Neeraj Mittal said the restrictions, which had been imposed during the West Asia crisis to ensure an uninterrupted supply of domestic LPG, have now been withdrawn.

The Government has also eased curbs on bulk LPG, allowing supplies up to 50 per cent of pre-crisis consumption levels.

Even as restrictions have been relaxed, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has reiterated its emphasis on the adoption of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by commercial and industrial consumers.

According to the Ministry, consumers who have already shifted to PNG will continue to use the cleaner fuel, while those with access to PNG infrastructure will be encouraged to complete the transition.

The Ministry has also directed Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to continue maintaining a unified database of commercial and industrial LPG consumers across the sector.

The decision comes amid the stabilisation of energy supply conditions following disruptions caused by the recent West Asia crisis.