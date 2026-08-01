Centre Releases ₹379.35 Crore SDRF To Assam As Part Of ₹2,117.85-Crore Flood Relief Package | X

Guwahati, August 1: Assam has been sanctioned ₹379.35 crore as the advance release of the first instalment of the Central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the financial year 2026-27, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved the release of ₹2,117.85 crore to flood-affected states during the ongoing southwest monsoon.

Centre Announces Relief Allocation for Seven States

The Centre has approved the financial assistance to support relief, rescue and rehabilitation measures in flood-affected states. Under the approved package, Arunachal Pradesh has been sanctioned ₹44.55 crore as the advance release of the first instalment of the Central share of SDRF, Himachal Pradesh ₹193.95 crore as the advance release of the second instalment, Maharashtra ₹500 crore as the advance release of the first instalment, Odisha ₹500 crore as the advance release of the second instalment, Assam ₹379.35 crore as the advance release of the first instalment and Gujarat ₹500 crore as the advance release of the first instalment.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government remains committed to extending all necessary assistance to states for effective relief, rescue and rehabilitation measures and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Centre Closely Monitoring Monsoon Flood Situation

Since the onset of the monsoon, the Union government has been continuously monitoring the flood situation in close coordination with the state governments. The Central government has extended all possible assistance, including pre-deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and logistical support from the Ministry of Defence, wherever required.

Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have already been deputed to Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to assess the damage. Two IMCT visits have been undertaken in Assam in view of the severity of the flood situation. On the request of the Nagaland government, an IMCT is also being constituted for the state.

Out of the seven affected states, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Nagaland have already received the first instalment of SDRF for the financial year 2026-27. To ensure timely availability of funds for relief operations, the Union Home Minister has approved the advance release of the second instalment of the Central share of SDRF to Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.

The Centre has also approved the advance release of the first instalment of the Central share of SDRF to Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Maharashtra by relaxing the documentary requirements under the applicable guidelines, considering the urgent need for resources for relief measures.