Centre Clears ₹2,117.85 Crore Advance Relief For Seven Flood-Hit States | Representative Image

The Centre has approved the advance release of its ₹2,117.85 crore share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to support seven flood-hit states during the ongoing monsoon season, according to an official statement.

Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Nagaland have already received the first instalment of the Central share for 2026-27. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has now approved advance release of the second instalment to Himachal Pradesh and Odisha. “To ensure timely availability of funds for relief operations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the advance release of the second instalment of the Central share of SDRF to Himachal Pradesh and Odisha,” the statement said.

Relief Funds Fast-Tracked

Himachal Pradesh has been sanctioned ₹193.95 crore and Odisha ₹500 crore as their second instalments. The Centre has also approved advance release of first instalments for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Maharashtra by relaxing documentary requirements under applicable guidelines because of the urgent need for relief resources.

Arunachal Pradesh will receive ₹44.55 crore, Assam ₹379.35 crore, Gujarat ₹500 crore and Maharashtra ₹500 crore. The decision to relax documentary requirements underlines the urgency of making resources available as states deal with the impact of floods.

“With this approval, a total of ₹2,117.85 crore has been made available to the flood-affected states to strengthen their ongoing relief and response measures,” the statement said, PTI reports.

Teams Assess Flood Damage

Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have already been sent to Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to assess the damage. Two IMCT visits have been undertaken in Assam because of the severity of the flood situation there.

Nagaland will also get an assessment team. “On request of the Government of Nagaland, an IMCT is being constituted for the state,” the statement said.

The Centre said it has been continuously monitoring the flood situation in close coordination with state governments since the onset of the monsoon. The deployment of assessment teams alongside the advance release of funds indicates that both immediate relief requirements and damage assessment are being addressed.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government remains committed to extending all necessary assistance to states for effective relief, rescue and rehabilitation measures and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the statement said.