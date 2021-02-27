Centre proposes total ban on cow slaughter in Lakshadweep; mulls life imprisonment, fine as punishment

New Delhi: The Centre has proposed a law to impose a complete ban on slaughter of cow, calf, bull and bullock in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep with a maximum punishment of life imprisonment for violation, reports said.

According to a Bar & Bench report, the proposed law also seeks to ban sale, storage or transportation of beef or beef products in any form.

Through a notification, the UT administration has invited comments from the public on the draft of the Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation, 2021. The comments have to be sent in on or before March 28, 2021.

It is worth noting that Lakshadweep has overwhelming Muslim majority. Around 96.5% of the population is Muslim.