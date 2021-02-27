Centre proposes total ban on cow slaughter in Lakshadweep; mulls life imprisonment, fine as punishment

New Delhi: The Centre has proposed a law to impose a complete ban on slaughter of cow, calf, bull and bullock in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep with a maximum punishment of life imprisonment for violation, reports said.
According to a Bar & Bench report, the proposed law also seeks to ban sale, storage or transportation of beef or beef products in any form.
Through a notification, the UT administration has invited comments from the public on the draft of the Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation, 2021. The comments have to be sent in on or before March 28, 2021.
It is worth noting that Lakshadweep has overwhelming Muslim majority. Around 96.5% of the population is Muslim.
The draft law contemplates a total ban on slaughter of all cow progenies, including bull and bullock. Even for slaughter of any other animal, certificate from the competent authority would be required, according to the draft regulation.
A violation will be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to imprisonment for life but shall not be less than ten years and with fine which may extend to Rs 5 lakh but shall not be not less than Rs 1 lakh.
A complete ban on beef products, including sale and transport is proposed. "No person shall directly or indirectly sell, keep, store, transport, offer or expose for sell or buy beef or beef products in any form."
Any vehicle or conveyance which is used to transport beef or beef products will be liable to be seized and the person responsible may be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to ten years but shall not be less than seven years. A fine of up to Rs 5 lakh, with a provision of minimum Rs 1 lakh is also proposed.