Centre Proposes 3-Day Special Parliament Session On Delimitation, Women's Reservation Bill From 16th August: Report

X/@PTI_News

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament concludes on August 13, and the Centre has reporyedly proposed a special three-day session regarding the Delimitation and Women's Reservation Amendment Bill to the Opposition, including the Congress. The Centre has informed the Congress that it intends to call a special Parliamentary Session on the 16th, 17th, and 18th.

Reportedly, the government is working to secure the two-thirds majority required to pass the Constitutional Amendment Bill. The Congress has said that it will convey its decision after consulting within the party and with other Opposition parties.

However, according to an NDTV report citing sources, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sought the Congress's cooperation on the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. Rahul Gandhi, however, rejected the government's request outright.

Previous bill failed to pass

For the unversed, the Delimitation Bill, alongside the Women's Reservation Bill as part of the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, failed to secure the required two-thirds special majority in the Lok Sabha during the three-day special session held in April during the Budget Session.

528 MPs were present during the vote, making the two-thirds majority mark 352. The government secured 298 votes against 230 opposing the bill, resulting in its defeat by a margin of 54 votes.

NDA numbers improve

However, after a large number of Trinamool Congress MPs and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena lawmakers switched sides, the numbers have seen a rise in the Lower House for the NDA.