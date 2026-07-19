'Delimitation Affects The Core Structure Of India's Democracy': TMC MP Derek O'Brien Urges PM Modi To Convene All-Party Meeting |

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the proposed Delimitation Bill and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session.

In his letter dated July 19, O'Brien described the proposed legislations as "draconian" and appealed for broader political consultation before they are taken up in Parliament.

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"Delimitation affects the core structure of India's democracy. It cannot be handled through cloak-and-dagger tactics," O'Brien wrote.

Raises Concerns Over Proposed Delimitation Bill

Expressing concern over reports that a Delimitation Bill could be introduced during the Monsoon Session, O'Brien said any legislation altering the country's electoral framework should be debated transparently and not introduced without adequate notice.

Referring to the Centre's handling of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in 2019, he alleged that significant legislation had previously been rushed through Parliament with minimal notice and cautioned against adopting a similar approach for delimitation.

He argued that the issue directly impacts India's democratic structure and therefore requires consensus across political parties.

Criticises Proposed FCRA Amendments

The TMC leader also objected to the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), saying they could adversely affect non-governmental organisations and institutions working for underprivileged communities.

According to O'Brien, the proposed changes may impose greater executive control over organisations receiving foreign contributions, potentially affecting charitable activities in sectors such as education and healthcare.

He also highlighted the role of more than 54,000 educational institutions run by the Christian community, saying millions of students could be impacted if the legislation is implemented without wider consultation.

Appeals For All-Party Meeting

Concluding his letter, O'Brien urged Prime Minister Modi to convene an all-party meeting before proceeding with the two bills.

Drawing a parallel with the now-repealed farm laws, he said wider political engagement could help avoid future disputes and ensure that legislation with far-reaching implications is debated thoroughly before being enacted.