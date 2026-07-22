'Centre Open To Talks With Sonam Wangchuk, Will Reply To His Open Letter': JP Nadda | X @Wangchuk66

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said the Centre remains open to dialogue with education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, revealing that the activist has written him an open letter to which the government will respond before taking discussions forward.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Nadda spoke about his recent visit to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where Wangchuk was shifted from Safdarjung Hospital amid his ongoing hunger strike.

"We went to enquire about his health. By the time we reached Medanta, he had been shifted there from Safdarjung Hospital. Since he was in the ICU, access was naturally very restricted. Even so, we enquired about his well-being and wished him a speedy recovery," Nadda said.

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The Union minister said he and other leaders appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast and continue contributing to society through constructive engagement.

"We urged him to end his hunger strike and join the mainstream so that he could guide the students in the right direction. Our government is open to discussing every issue and will continue to address them," he said.

According to Nadda, Wangchuk indicated that he would respond to the government's appeal and has since sent an open letter.

"He told us that he would respond. Today, he (Sonam Wangchuk) has written an open letter to me. We will reply to it, and after that, we will take the dialogue forward," the minister said.