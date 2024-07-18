Centre Notifies Appointment Of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad As Acting Chief Justice Of Jharkhand HC

New Delhi: The Central Government through the Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday notified the appointment of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad as Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

Notification issued in this regard stated that in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, Judge of the Jharkhand High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 20.07.2024 consequent upon retirement of Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, Chief Justice, Jharkhand High Court on 19.07.2024.

About Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad

Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad was born on 20th June 1967. He passed M.A. and also did LLB. He has been elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court of Jharkhand and took oath on 26.09.2014.

Transferred from Jharkhand High Court and joined as Judge Orissa High Court on 12-03-2015.

He has been nominated in Orissa High Court as a Member of the Judicial Academy & Training, Computer Committee, e-Committee, Juvenile Justice Committee, Building Committee (High Court and Lower Court), Transfer Committee, Vehicle Committee, Research Assistant Appointment Committee, Family Court Counsellor Appointment Committee, Class -IV Appointment Committee, Chairman, High Power Committee Utkal University (Law faculty).

On being repatriated from Orissa High Court, he took oath as Judge of the High Court of Jharkhand on 22nd November 2018.