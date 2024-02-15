 Centre May Overturn SC Ruling On Electoral Bond By Bringing: Congress
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCentre May Overturn SC Ruling On Electoral Bond By Bringing: Congress

Centre May Overturn SC Ruling On Electoral Bond By Bringing: Congress

The Congress leader alleged, 'This scheme was brought by the Modi government in the form of a 'Money Bill', so that it could be passed directly without any discussion in the Rajya Sabha.'

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
ANI

After the Supreme Court, in a historic verdict, scrapped the Modi government's Electoral Bond Scheme, the Congress party expressed fear that the Centre may bring an ordinance to overturn the apex court's ruling.

Congress Leader Pawan Khera, who is chairman of media and publicity department, while addressing media said Congress Party welcomes this decision of the Supreme Court and demands that SBI should put all the information in the public domain, so that the public can know who gave how much money.

Hitting out at the BJP, he said, 'What has the BJP sold in exchange for the Rs 5200 crore it has received in 'electoral bonds'?'"

The Congress leader alleged, 'This scheme was brought by the Modi government in the form of a 'Money Bill', so that it could be passed directly without any discussion in the Rajya Sabha.'

Expressing his fear he said, "We fear that another ordinance may be issued again and the Modi government may be saved by this decision of the Supreme Court."

During the press conference, while leveling grave accusations against the Modi government, he asserted, "The Electoral Bond Scheme constitutes a corruption issue, with PM Modi directly implicated. The implementation of the electoral bond was imposed upon the nation, despite opposition from the Election Commission, the Finance Ministry, and officials from the Law Ministry. Today, the Prime Minister's involvement in corruption has been exposed. By legitimizing it through a money bill, the Prime Minister facilitated the possibility of MLA horse-trading, as well as the allocation of coal mines and airports to associates."

Read Also
Electoral Bonds Scheme Verdict: SC Stops EBS, Finds It Unconstitutional; Asks SBI To Reveal...
article-image

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court today invalidated the electoral bonds scheme, citing its violation on citizens' right to information. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud deemed the scheme unconstitutional and arbitrary, warning of potential quid pro quo arrangements between political parties and donors.

The Constitution bench, comprising five judges, concluded that the scheme's stated objectives of combating black money and maintaining donor confidentiality were insufficient grounds for its defense. The court emphasised that electoral bonds were not the sole method to tackle illegal funds.

The Chief Justice directed the State Bank of India to immediately stop facilitating donations and to furnish details of donations made through this mechanism to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Bench ordered ECI to publish this information on its website by March 13th.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

In Pics: Major Takeaways From Supreme Court Verdict To Stop Electoral Bond Scheme

In Pics: Major Takeaways From Supreme Court Verdict To Stop Electoral Bond Scheme

Will Farooq Abdullah Join Hands With BJP-Led NDA? Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Leader...

Will Farooq Abdullah Join Hands With BJP-Led NDA? Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Leader...

Centre May Overturn SC Ruling On Electoral Bond By Bringing: Congress

Centre May Overturn SC Ruling On Electoral Bond By Bringing: Congress

BJP Candidates File Nomination Papers For Rajya Sabha Elections Amidst Spirited Support

BJP Candidates File Nomination Papers For Rajya Sabha Elections Amidst Spirited Support

'Need To Bring Modi's Graph Down...': Big 'Political' Comment By Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal...

'Need To Bring Modi's Graph Down...': Big 'Political' Comment By Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal...