Centre lauds Chhattisgarh government for saving life of differently-abled boy from 80-feet borewell | ANI Photo

Raipur: The Central Advisory Board for Disability lauded the efforts of the Chhattisgarh government to save the life of a differently-abled child (Rahul) who was stuck in a borewell for more than four and half days.

The minor boy who got stuck at the bottom of an 80-feet borewell was rescued after a colossal operation of 105 hours. In the state’s largest rescue operation, central to state rescuing agencies including army, state police, NDRF, and SDRF jointly worked for 106 hours and rescued the Janjgir-Champa resident boy. The boy is presently recovering speedily in a hospital of Bilaspur.

Anila Bhendia, Chhattisgarh's Minister of Social and Welfare Department got the appreciation on the behalf of Chhattisgarh government while she was attending a meeting organized by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Friday, an official communique said.

During the meeting, apart from receiving appreciation, the minister also drew the attention of the Board towards the issues related to the differently-abled person which are creating hurdles in their lives, welfare works done by the Chhattisgarh government including developing District Rehabilitation Centers at par with District Hospital and waiving off loans of differently-abled affected by Covid-19 and others.

"District Rehabilitation Center is a very sensitive and necessary institution for the all-around development of the differently-abled. It needs to be developed in line with the district hospital," the minister Anila Bhedia said in her address and asked for further cooperation from the central government.