Centre Introduces Bill To Make Delayed Birth And Death Registrations Beyond 2 Years Subject To Judicial Approval

The Centre has introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha proposing judicial approval for birth and death registrations delayed by more than two years | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, July 29, 2026: The Centre on Wednesday introduced the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha to make the delayed registration of births and deaths more stringent. If passed, the Bill will make it mandatory to obtain an order from a Judicial Magistrate First Class for registering a birth or death that is reported more than two years after the event.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai introduced the Bill amid protests by Opposition members, who demanded the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the House during the debate on the anti-paper leak Bill.

As per parliamentary procedure, Speaker Om Birla invited Opposition members to oppose the introduction of the legislation. However, no member spoke, following which Rai formally introduced the Bill.

A Tougher Framework For Delayed Registrations

The proposed legislation seeks to amend Section 13(3) of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, which was last amended in 2023. According to the government, the objective is to make the provisions governing delayed registration stricter and encourage people to report births and deaths within the prescribed time.

Under the existing law, registrations delayed by more than one year require approval from a District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate or an authorised Executive Magistrate.

The proposed amendment retains this process for applications made after one year but within two years of the birth or death. The concerned official must verify the correctness of the event before allowing registration on payment of the prescribed fee.

However, the Bill proposes a higher level of scrutiny for cases reported after two years. Such registrations will require an order from a Judicial Magistrate First Class, replacing the current administrative approval process for these cases.

Why The Government Says The Change Is Needed

The government has maintained that the amendments are intended to encourage timely reporting of vital events and strengthen the integrity of the civil registration system.

The Bill states that stricter provisions for delayed registrations are expected to improve compliance while ensuring greater verification in cases where births or deaths are reported long after they occur, PTI reported.

The Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, makes the registration of births and deaths mandatory across the country. Birth and death certificates issued under the law serve as legal proof of identity and are admissible as evidence for establishing a person's birth or death.

The Act was amended in 2023, with the revised provisions coming into force on Oct. 1 that year. The new Bill also updates legal terminology by replacing references to the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in relation to Executive Magistrates.

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Financial Impact

According to the Bill's financial memorandum, implementing the proposed changes will not require any additional expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India.

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