Centre has approved construction of 6000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrants employed in Valley: MoS Nityanand Rai

Nityanand Rai also said the government has acquired state land (including Khalsa Sarkar, Kahchrie, Shamilat, etc.,) measuring 2,359.45 hectares for various public purposes.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Kashmiri people buy vegetables and other essential items at a market during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, Kashmir. |

New Delhi: The central government has approved construction of 6,000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees working in the Valley under a special package of the prime minister, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said the government has acquired state land (including Khalsa Sarkar, Kahchrie, Shamilat, etc.,) measuring 2,359.45 hectares for various public purposes such as roads, railways, schools, playgrounds, parks, border fencing and industrial estates during 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-2022 (up to June 2022).

"The Government of India approved the construction of 6,000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees engaged or to be engaged in different districts of Kashmir Valley under Prime Minister's Development Package, 2015 (PMDP-2015) announced on November 7, 2015.

"Construction of 1,025 units has been completed or substantially completed, 1,872 units are at different stages of completion and work on remaining units has been taken up," he said replying to a written question.

The minister said 8,565.40 hectares of state land was transferred under Roshni Act 2001 to individuals, institutions and entrepreneurs.

Read Also
Parliament monsoon session: Government to table Weapons of Mass Destruction bill in Rajya Sabha
article-image
