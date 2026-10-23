Centre Extends Deployment Of 273 CAPF Companies In Delhi Till October 31 Amid Concerns Over Fresh Protests | ANI

Delhi Police sought an extension of the security deployment over concerns that political parties and other groups could stage sudden protests at sensitive locations across the national capital.

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has extended the deployment of 273 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Delhi till October 31 amid concerns over possible sudden protests by political parties and other groups. The decision marks the second extension of the security deployment, which was initially ordered following protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) earlier this month.

According to official sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued directions to Delhi Police and the respective paramilitary forces on October 22 to coordinate the continued deployment. The move comes as authorities remain concerned about maintaining law and order in the national capital.

Delhi Police Flags Risk Of Sudden Protests

The extension was granted following a request from Delhi Police, which warned the ministry about the possibility of ‘flash protests’ by political organisations and other groups at several ‘sensitive’ locations across the city.

Officials maintained that the continued presence of additional security forces was necessary to ensure law and order. The ministry subsequently approved the request, having already granted a similar extension in mid-October. The repeated extensions underline the authorities’ concerns over the possibility of further demonstrations in Delhi.

CRPF To Provide Largest Share Of Security Personnel

Of the 273 CAPF companies deployed alongside Delhi Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) accounts for the largest share, with 125 companies, including 20 women personnel units, PTI reports.

The deployment also includes 20 companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), 46 from the Border Security Force (BSF), 39 from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 31 from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and 12 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

A CAPF company has a sanctioned strength of 100 personnel, although its actual operational strength generally ranges between 70 and 72 personnel.

October 9 Protests Triggered Security Deployment

The initial deployment followed protests by the CJP in parts of Delhi on October 9. The party demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Opposition parties later organised demonstrations raising the same demand, adding to the political tensions surrounding the electoral roll revision exercise.

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Fresh Extension Follows October 16 Demonstration

The CJP also organised a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ demonstration on October 16, continuing its protest activities in the national capital.

With the latest extension, the additional security forces will remain stationed in Delhi till October 31. The decision reflects the administration’s cautious approach to possible protests, with authorities seeking to prevent any disruption to law and order.