Delhi: Protesters Detained During March Against SIR, Demand Restoration Of Voting Rights

Several protesters were detained in central Delhi on Friday during a march towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters to oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Protesters demand scrapping of SIR

The march was organised by the Delhi Coordination Committee of People Against SIR, a collective comprising farmers' organisations, student groups, workers' unions and civil society organisations. Participants carried the national flag and banners while raising slogans such as “Gyanesh Kumar, resign”, “Halt SIR” and “Won't tolerate vote theft”.

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The protesters, including students, young people and farmers, were demanding that the SIR exercise be scrapped and voting rights restored to those allegedly excluded from electoral rolls. They also called for Kumar's removal and prosecution over the alleged deletion of voters.

Brinda Karat joins demonstration

Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat joined the demonstration, along with members of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), among others.

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The demonstrators had been called to assemble around Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Gol Dak Khana and Gol Market before proceeding towards the ECI headquarters near Patel Chowk. Security was tightened around the poll body's office and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib ahead of the march.

Protests against electoral roll revision continue

The demonstration comes amid continuing protests against the SIR exercise under the slogan “Har Gali Jantar Mantar, Har Gaon Jantar Mantar, Mera Ghar Jantar Mantar”.

The protesters have maintained that the revision process threatens voting rights and have called for the restoration of electoral access to those allegedly left out of voter lists.