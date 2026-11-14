Centre Extends Ban On Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation By 5 Years | File Pic

The Union Home Ministry on Friday extended the ban on controversial preacher Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) for another five years, noting that it has been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the country and has the potential to disturb peace and communal harmony.

The ministry had invoked the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, to declare the IRF an unlawful association, a decision upheld by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal. The earlier ban was ending on November 14.

Centre Cites Threat To National Security

"The Central Government is of the opinion that the IRF and its members, particularly the founder and President of the IRF, Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik alias Dr Zakir Naik, has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote or attempt to promote, on grounds of religion, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country," it said.

Ministry Flags Naik's Speeches

The statements and speeches made by Naik are objectionable and subversive, and he has been promoting enmity and hatred amongst different religious groups and inspiring youths of a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts, it said.

Naik made radical statements and speeches to millions of people worldwide through international satellite TV networks, the Internet, print and social media, it said.

Centre Warns Of Communal Disharmony

If the unlawful activities of the IRF are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will continue its subversive activities and re-organise its activists, who are still absconding, disrupt the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal disharmony and propagate anti-national sentiments, it said.