 Centre Dissolves 37-Year-Old Telecom Commission That Shaped Key Policy Decisions
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HomeIndiaCentre Dissolves 37-Year-Old Telecom Commission That Shaped Key Policy Decisions

Centre Dissolves 37-Year-Old Telecom Commission That Shaped Key Policy Decisions

The government has dissolved the 37-year-old Digital Communications Commission, an apex body that played a key role in telecom policymaking and resolved major issues before Cabinet approval. Formed as the Telecom Commission in 1989, it held its final meeting on September 3, approving recommendations on satellite spectrum.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 21, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
Centre Dissolves 37-Year-Old Telecom Commission That Shaped Key Policy Decisions
Centre Dissolves 37-Year-Old Telecom Commission That Shaped Key Policy Decisions | File Pic

New Delhi: The government has notified the dissolution of the Digital Communications Commission, an apex inter-departmental decision-making body at the Department of Telecom formed around 37 years ago to decide on policy matters and subjects with significant financial implications.

Formed in 1989 as the Telecom Commission, it was renamed as the Digital Communications Commission in 2018.

"...the Government of India has decided that the Digital Communications Commission be dissolved. Now, therefore, with effect from the date of publication of this resolution, the Digital Communications Commission shall stand dissolved," a notification dated September 19 said.

The apex decision-making body comprising senior officials from NITI Aayog, the Finance Ministry, the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion and other departments helped resolve contentious issues. The Commission firmed up decisions on the majority of telecom matters before they were sent to the Cabinet for final approval.

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The Commission helped in taking decisions on matters like spectrum price and recommendations by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

The body held its last meeting on September 3, where it firmed up the decision on satcom spectrum.

Elon Musk-led Starlink, Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio Satellite Communications have received permission to start satcom services in India.

The services, however, cannot be rolled out without spectrum allocation and the second stage of security clearance from security agencies.

The DCC has approved the majority of suggestions given by the telecom regulator Trai. Its recommendation on satcom spectrum now has to be approved by the cabinet.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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